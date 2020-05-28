Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns Spire Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the Spire Award, "which honors moving companies that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for their customers," said a news release.

"Customer feedback is incredibly important in our industry," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President of Wheaton World Wide Moving.

“We appreciate the team at Turner Moving & Storage for treating people so well in 2019 that they earned this distinction of quality.”

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton van line network that offer quality experiences to those using their services.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd., Suite A, Napa.