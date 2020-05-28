Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns Spire Award

Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns Spire Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Turner Moving & Storage employees Shalyn Turner, Randy Turner, Juan Garcia, Brandon Roth and Cody Dodd.

Turner Moving & Storage employees Shalyn Turner, Randy Turner, Juan Garcia, Brandon Roth and Cody Dodd. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the Spire Award, "which honors moving companies that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for their customers," said a news release. 

"Customer feedback is incredibly important in our industry," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President of Wheaton World Wide Moving.

“We appreciate the team at Turner Moving & Storage for treating people so well in 2019 that they earned this distinction of quality.”

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton van line network that offer quality experiences to those using their services. 

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd., Suite A, Napa.

Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News