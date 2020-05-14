Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage receives 2020 Best of Napa Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Turner Moving & Storage has been selected for the 2020 Best of Napa Award in the full-service moving and storage category by the Napa Award Program, a news release stated.

The Napa Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category, the release stated.

It is the company's sixth consecutive year earning this award.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.