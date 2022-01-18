 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage receives 2022 Best of Napa Award

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage has been selected as 2022 Best of Napa Award in the Moving Services category by the Napa Award Program.

Each year, the Napa Award Program identifies companies that "have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category." 

Info: turnermoving.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Todd Spanier — Master mushroom hunter Video by Tim Carl

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Biz buzz

Biz buzz: The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has named Shawn Casey-White as executive director. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Shoppers bemoan empty supermarket shelves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News