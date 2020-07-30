Biz buzz: Turner wins second driver-of-the-month award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Turner of Turner Moving & Storage won his second "Driver of the Month" award from Wheaton World Wide Moving.

Turner has been a driver for Turner Moving & Storage for more than 12 years and for Wheaton World Wide Moving (Turner's interstate carrier) for more than eight years.

As an interstate driver, Turner is on the road 80 to 90% of the year, said a news release.

"We are very thankful for Scott’s hard work and dedication," said the company.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.

