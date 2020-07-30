You have permission to edit this article.
Biz buzz: Turner wins second driver-of-the-month award

Biz buzz: Turner wins second driver-of-the-month award

Scott Turner

Scott Turner

 Submitted image

Scott Turner of Turner Moving & Storage won his second "Driver of the Month" award from Wheaton World Wide Moving.

Turner has been a driver for Turner Moving & Storage for more than 12 years and for Wheaton World Wide Moving (Turner's interstate carrier) for more than eight years.

As an interstate driver, Turner is on the road 80 to 90% of the year, said a news release.

"We are very thankful for Scott’s hard work and dedication," said the company. 

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa. 

Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

