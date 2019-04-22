U.S. Renal Care hosts April 25 open house for Napa clinic
U.S. Renal Care, a provider of dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, announced the opening of its new clinic in Napa. It is located at 3219 Jefferson St. at the former Wherehouse Music store.
To commemorate this new addition to the Napa community, U.S. Renal Care will be hosting an open house at the facility on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. highlighted by a ribbon cutting with the Napa Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m.
Guests will be able to tour the new facility, meet the staff and ask questions about the services offered.
“U.S. Renal Care’s mission is to provide quality care in a comfortable and convenient setting and we are always focused on our patients’ wellbeing above all else,” said Nagarathna Manjappa M.D., medical director of the new clinic.
The facility provides patients with massage and heated chairs, individual televisions, internet access, new equipment and an electronic medical records facility. In addition, home dialysis care will be available for patients in the Napa area delivered by U.S. Renal Care.
This clinic will be the first location for U.S. Renal Care in the Napa area. U.S. Renal Care has dialysis clinics in several cities in California, including locations around Los Angeles and Modesto.
Info: 707-501-5301