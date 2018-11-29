Yountville native Kenneth Uhl will put away his suitcase as he announces his retirement from Groth Vineyards & Winery.
Founder Dennis Groth hired Uhl in 1993 as the winery’s first director of sales and marketing.
For 25 years, Uhl represented the winery with distributors, restaurants and retailers selling the Groth family’s wines domestically and internationally.
“The day I hired him, Ken said, ‘Mr. Groth, I’m going to give you 100 percent. No wait, make that 110 percent every day.’ And he has for 25 years,” said Dennis Groth.
Prior to Groth, Uhl was in sales at Chalone Wine Group and worked in the cellar at the former Carmenet Winery.
Uhl looks forward to “staying off airplanes” and enjoying retirement with his wife, Elizabeth, at their home in Lake Shasta.
