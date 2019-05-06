UnitedAg opens new health center in Napa
UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 1,000 organizations, announced it is adding two new health and wellness centers to its growing network that serves California and Arizona farmworkers and their families, said a news release.
The new centers are located in Napa and Colusa. The Napa center is located at 1100 Lincoln Ave., Suite 106.
Together with UnitedAg’s 11 existing Health Centers, these new wellness centers will provide access to 13 centers across California and Arizona for members’ employees and dependents with healthcare coverage through United Agricultural Benefit Trust, said the release.
These centers provide a range of services focused on the unique needs of the agricultural community – from acute and episodic care to health-risk and disease management to wellness and prevention. Emphasizing on short wait times and personalized care, these wellness centers also feature on-site lab services and many available on-site prescriptions.
“We’re proud to increase the accessibility of quality health and wellness services to so many of our members’ employees and their dependents across the agricultural community through this platform,” said Kirti Mutatkar, CEO of UnitedAg. “We will continue to explore new ways to provide quality, affordable and personalized healthcare that is available to all agriculture.”
UnitedAg will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Napa on Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at UnitedAg Health & Wellness Center in Napa, 1100 Lincoln Ave., Suite 106, in Napa.
Info: mochoa@unitedag.org, 949-471-3206
Turner Moving & Storage receives 2019 Best of Napa award
Turner Moving & Storage has been selected for the 2019 Best of Napa Award in the moving services category by the Napa Award Program.
Turner Moving & Storage is among a small group of companies that have won the Best of Napa Award for five consecutive years, said a news release. This distinction has qualified Turner Moving & Storage for the 2019 Napa Business Hall of Fame.
Info: 707-255-8600