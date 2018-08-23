Mallory Uran McEligot has been promoted to the position of director of membership and events at Silver Trident Winery, according to an announcement by Bob Binder, the winery’s founder and proprietor.
“We’re pleased to recognize Mallory’s contribution to our team and add to her responsibilities as we attract more customers to our wines,” said Binder.
Most recently, Uran McEligot has been the winery’s membership & industry relations manager. She joined Silver Trident in August 2015.
“Working for Silver Trident Winery has been an absolute pleasure," she said.
A fifth generation Napan, Uran McEligot lives in Napa. She also writes a blog, VineLiving, vine-living.com, an insider’s guide to Napa Valley, and runs an industry group she founded in 2014 called BANG (By Appointment Networking Group).