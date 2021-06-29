Biz buzz: Urgent Care to open in American Canyon

Leaders from American Canyon and NorthBay Healthcare came together on June 23 to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new urgent care facility, which will open in summer 2022.

Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory. The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future, said a news release.

NorthBay Healthcare, in partnership with Carbon Health, already operates two urgent care centers amid retail centers in Vacaville and Fairfield.

City officials said they were pleased to welcome the development at 416 Napa Junction Road, in the Napa Junction Commercial Center.

“We are overjoyed you are bringing these services to American Canyon,” said Mayor Leon Garcia. “This is what our growing community needs.”

The facility will be similar to urgent care centers in Vacaville and Fairfield, "with an open and airy design and convenient advanced technology kiosks for checking in."