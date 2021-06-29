 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Urgent Care to open in American Canyon

Leaders from American Canyon and NorthBay Healthcare came together on June 23 to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new urgent care facility, which will open in summer 2022.

Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory. The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future, said a news release. 

NorthBay Healthcare, in partnership with Carbon Health, already operates two urgent care centers amid retail centers in Vacaville and Fairfield.

City officials said they were pleased to welcome the development at 416 Napa Junction Road, in the Napa Junction Commercial Center.

“We are overjoyed you are bringing these services to American Canyon,” said Mayor Leon Garcia. “This is what our growing community needs.”

The facility will be similar to urgent care centers in Vacaville and Fairfield, "with an open and airy design and convenient advanced technology kiosks for checking in."

“Our involvement in offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in American Canyon in 2021 helped establish connections and paved the way for the decision to expand to American Canyon, considered the gateway to the Napa Valley,” said Wayne Gietz, vice president of Ambulatory Services. “We look forward to serving the community.”

The American Canyon facility will be in a commercial center on Highway 29, near areas planned for housing and an industrial park.

NorthBay will invest $1.5 million in building improvement, equipment, furnishings and technology.

NorthBay Urgent Care offers immediate medical attention for non-life threatening conditions, such as strep throat, cellulitis, broken bones, shingles, hives, abrasions and bug or animal bites.

As an added convenience, all clinics offer “Virtual Urgent Care,” whereby patients can use smartphones to talk with an urgent care provider and get treated for a range of conditions.

Carbon Health currently operates a small urgent care clinic nearby in American Canyon. It will close when NorthBay Urgent Care opens next year.

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

Kelly Doren

