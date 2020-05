× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lesti Team at Windermere Napa Valley Properties announced the addition of Nicolas Valdivia as a sales associate.

Born and raised in Napa Valley, Valdivia "has a local perspective of this global destination he calls home," said a news release.

"He has over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, with a focus on luxury resorts."

Info: 707-225-5810