On July 8, the city of American Canyon and Satellite Affordable Housing Associates (SAHA) celebrated the grand opening of Valley View Senior Homes.
The homes are located at 1 Natalie Lane in American Canyon.
Valley View Senior Homes is one of 17 projects in California that received the first round of funding through Proposition 41 and the Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Program. The community consists of 70 apartment and cottage-style homes, all of which will are affordable to very low and extremely low-income seniors and veterans aged 55 and older, said a news release.
The new residents, who moved into their new homes in April and May, "enjoy a beautifully landscaped community that incorporates the highest standards of green building and sustainable design as well as a robust selection of on-site services and activities to support wellness, independent living, and aging-in-place," said the release.