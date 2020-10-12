Biz buzz: Vance and Wills launch Vance & Wills law firm

Certified Family Law Specialists Emily Vance and Vanessa Wills have joined forces to establish Vance & Wills, P.C., a family law firm serving North Bay clients in complex family law matters.
Wills worked for seven years as an associate attorney at Blevans & Blevans, LLP "where she handled complex, high asset matters in Napa County,” said a news release.
Also an alumni of Blevans & Blevans, Vance started her own practice in 2017 based in Marin County. The firm has offices in downtown Napa and San Rafael.
Info: 707-251-1221, vwfamilylaw.com
Watch now: how one Napa Valley hotel protects guests from COVID-19
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.