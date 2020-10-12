Biz buzz: Vance and Wills launch Vance & Wills law firm

Certified Family Law Specialists Emily Vance and Vanessa Wills have joined forces to establish Vance & Wills, P.C., a family law firm serving North Bay clients in complex family law matters.

Wills worked for seven years as an associate attorney at Blevans & Blevans, LLP "where she handled complex, high asset matters in Napa County,” said a news release.

Also an alumni of Blevans & Blevans, Vance started her own practice in 2017 based in Marin County. The firm has offices in downtown Napa and San Rafael.

