 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Vance and Wills launch Vance & Wills law firm
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Vance and Wills launch Vance & Wills law firm

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Certified Family Law Specialists Emily Vance and Vanessa Wills have joined forces to establish Vance & Wills, P.C., a family law firm serving North Bay clients in complex family law matters.

Wills worked for seven years as an associate attorney at Blevans & Blevans, LLP "where she handled complex, high asset matters in Napa County,” said a news release.

Also an alumni of Blevans & Blevans, Vance started her own practice in 2017 based in Marin County. The firm has offices in downtown Napa and San Rafael.

Info: 707-251-1221, vwfamilylaw.com

Watch now: how one Napa Valley hotel protects guests from COVID-19

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News