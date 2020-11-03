Biz buzz: Vicentini opens new Jui Jitsu and martial arts academy in Napa

Vauvenargues “Marinho” Vicentini, a fifth-degree black belt under the late Carlson Gracie Sr. with over 30 years of experience both in Jiu-Jitsu, Judo and MMA, has opened a new martial arts academy, called Napa Valley Martial Arts & Wellness, in Napa.

The academy and Marinho "are dedicated to providing students, adults and children, with a positive environment to learn, practice, and grow with a focus on self-empowerment, family, and homage through the grappling and striking arts," said a news release.

After 16 years of teaching defense tactics as head instructor the Federal Police Academy in Rio de Janeiro and coaching Team Brazil in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Marinho relocated with his family to Napa.

Info: 1755 Industrial Way Napa, 707-312-8133, napavalleymaw@gmail.com

