Biz buzz: ﻿Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty acquires Century 21 Exclusive broker and agents

Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty, formerly known as Gates Estates Sotheby’s International Realty, announced its acquisition of Century 21 Exclusive based out of Napa.

“We’ve always wanted to be part of a premium brand like Vintage Sotheby’s, but it’s their culture that really inspired us to join them," said Mark Tate, owner of Century 21 Exclusive.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mark and his team on board,” said Mike Bertolucci, one of Vintage Sotheby’s Realty’s four co-owners.

The acquisition of Century 21 Exclusive is one of several recent transformations undergone by Vintage Sotheby’s Realty. ]

Founded as Gates Estates in 2009, the firm came under new ownership earlier this year after original owner Cyndi Gates passed the reins to her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisa Bertolucci, as well as the couple’s business partners, Kelly and Debbi Norris.

On Sept. 8, the new owners officially changed the name of their business to Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Rebranding is a natural evolution for any business after it’s changed hands,” said Lisa Bertolucci.