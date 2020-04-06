Biz buzz: Vintage Wealth Advisors creates small business planning group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vintage Wealth Advisors of Napa announced the creation of a new division within the firm specializing in the financial planning needs of small businesses.

Areas of focus will include assistance with buy-sell agreements and 'key-man' insurance, succession planning, company-sponsored retirement plans, benchmarking services, plan design assistance and other services.

Vintage Wealth Advisors is an independent firm powered by LPL financial that has been serving the Napa Valley for more than 25 years.

Info: 707-492-5100