Biz buzz: ﻿Vinventions makes gift to SSU Wine Industry Scholars program
Vinventions USA announced an annual gift to Sonoma State University’s Wine Industry Scholars Program.

“In lieu of holiday gifts, we wanted to support our industry and selected Sonoma State University’s Wine Industry Scholars Program which provides grants to winery and vineyard workers’ children attending Sonoma State University,” said Don Huffman, director of sales and wine quality, Vinventions USA. “2020 has been an extraordinary and challenging year for everyone and especially for college students and their families.”

Info: vinventions.com

