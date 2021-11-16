Biz buzz: Vinventions names president

Vinventions announced that Justin Sternberg has become president of Vinventions USA.
For the past nine years, Sternberg worked at Foley Family Wines. He lives in San Diego.
Info: vinventions.com
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets w…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Six developers who helped change the face of American Canyon have some tips for boosting the city's economic future, such as how to improve th…
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Running as if pursued by their school’s Viking mascot himself, several hundred students at Napa’s Vichy Elementary School took to the field fo…
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the his…
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.