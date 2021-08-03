Biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley announces new/returning staffers: Gosnell, Merry-Barrango, Simion, Shindle, Turigliatto

Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County, welcomes five new staff members, said a news release.

Brice Gosnell has been named Director of Marketing and will lead Visit Napa Valley’s paid, owned, and earned marketing efforts, including Visit Napa Valley’s new brand campaign.

With over 20 years of experience managing consumer-facing travel brands, Gosnell brings extensive branding and strategic marketing expertise to Visit Napa Valley, said the news release.

Most recently, Gosnell was head of the Americas at Australian-based Luxury Escapes where he led initiatives to scale the Americas business. He previously served as vice president of brand marketing at Travana, a startup focused on sustainable travel, and spent almost nine years at Lonely Planet as head of global content, digital publishing, and brand marketing. Brice is an alumnus of St. Louis University.

Rebecca Merry-Barrango, a Napa Valley native with more than 25 years in travel and tourism sales, returns to Visit Napa Valley in the role of business development and sales manager.