Biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley board names new leaders

Visit Napa Valley elected Michael Lennon, general manager of Calistoga Spa Hot Springs as its chairperson for fiscal year 2021.
Additional officers are Michael Collins, general manager of Archer Hotel Napa as chairperson-elect, David Ryan, general manager of Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort as vice-chairperson and Greg Brun, partner of the Napa Valley Wine Train as secretary/treasurer.
Erik Burrow, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Napa Valley in American Canyon, serves as past chairperson.
“The tourism industry has a challenging year ahead,” said Lennon.
“As we continue to navigate coronavirus health and safety measures, and other annual challenges, the economic recovery of Napa County’s tourism industry to benefit small business owners, our towns and the residents of our community is of utmost importance. I am honored to have been elected chair, and look forward to partnering with business and community leaders to ensure Napa Valley maintains its place as the world’s premier wine country experience.”
Additional members of the fiscal year 2021 Visit Napa Valley board of directors include two newly joining members, Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor, Boisset Collection and Sean Knight, managing partner, Mustards Grill.
