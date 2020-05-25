Biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley/Napa Valley Vintners launch ‘Napa Valley Spirit’ campaign

The Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley have joined forces to launch the Napa Valley Spirit campaign.
The campaign will celebrate "the ongoing collaboration of the Napa Valley community and their efforts to rally together and support local businesses to help restore Napa Valley’s economy," said a news release.
The #NVSpirit campaign encourages those who live and work in Napa County to show their Napa Valley spirit by exploring and enjoying their own "backyard."
The campaign website, napavalleyspirit.com, asks residents to venture beyond their normal routine and explore a new or favorite Napa Valley attraction or experience.
Suggestions include supporting one of Napa Valley’s farmers markets; hiking a new trail or visiting a different park; or strolling through one of the many outdoor art displays.
When businesses gradually reopen, the campaign "will inspire locals to visit one of Napa Valley’s wineries for a tour and outdoor tasting; enjoy a meal in the Valley’s restaurants; explore the offerings of a downtown boutique; or be truly pampered by staying overnight in one of Napa Valley’s lodging options, whether it be an intimate B&B, downtown boutique hotel, or more remote resort," said the release.
