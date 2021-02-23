Biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley welcomes new staffers

Visit Napa Valley, the official destination management organization for Napa County, has welcomed Xavier Roque as a senior communications associate, Brittnay Ambrosini as executive office manager and Whitney MacDonald as a senior manager partnership and guest experience.

“With increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, we are optimistic for a more prosperous 2021 for our Napa Valley tourism partners,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Prior to Visit Napa Valley, Roque was an account executive at Lucas Public Affairs in Sacramento. Roque graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication and minors in Spanish and French from the University of California, Davis.

Prior to Visit Napa Valley, Ambrosini e spent 10 years at Meadowood Napa Valley and was most recently the senior conference services manager. Ambrosini found her new opportunity with Visit Napa Valley after her Meadowood position was eliminated due to the recent wildfires.