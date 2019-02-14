Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors of Napa, Dena DeBenedetti, Gerardo Martin and Tonya West, celebrated the opening of their new office with an open house on Feb. 6.
The new office is located at 600 Trancas St., Suite 200 in Napa.
Many in the community hold fond memories of the current building, as it was formerly known as the Tom Foolery Bar.
Now, "Waddell & Reed occupies the newly modernized offices located on the second floor, where they are eager to share their spectacular views of the Napa River and Mt. George," said a news release.
DeBenedetti has been a financial adviser for 31 years. She joined Waddell & Reed in 1987. DeBenedetti earned a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University.
“We plan to continue to provide a high level service model to our clients in our new location,” said DeBenedetti.
Martin has been a financial adviser for nearly 13 years. He joined Waddell & Reed in 2006. He is also the current president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“I love coming to work every day to serve my clients’ financial needs," said Martin.
West has been registered to offer securities for three years. She joined Waddell & Reed in 2009 as regional office administrative assistant. West earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah.
“My passion is helping my clients plan for their financial future,” said West.
Info: 707-346-3030