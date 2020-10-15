 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Wallace joins Coombs & Dunlap in Napa
Biz buzz: Wallace joins Coombs & Dunlap in Napa

Attorney Cassidy Wallace has joined Coombs & Dunlap in Napa.

Wallace’s practice focuses on a broad range of civil litigation matters, said a news release.

Wallace is a native of Napa and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

She graduated cum laude from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in the top 10% of the graduating class.

Prior to joining Coombs & Dunlap, Wallace worked as an attorney in San Francisco. 

Wallace is admitted to all California state courts and to the United States District Courts for the Northern and Central Districts of California. She is a member of the State Bar of California, Napa County Bar Association and Napa County Young Lawyers Association.

Info: 707-252-9100

