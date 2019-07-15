The Watermark at Napa Valley has opened its leasing gallery at 2999 Solano Ave.
The senior living community — under construction at 4055 Solano Ave. — is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. It is located on grounds adjacent to Justin-Siena High School.
The community will provide 173 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.
“Floor-to-ceiling windows will bring in abundant natural light and offer mountain vistas,” said a news release. Other amenities include a wellness and fitness center with a movement studio, a full-service salon and spa, an art space and gallery, a theater, computer and technology center, a concierge and more.
Dining options will include a restaurant-style fine dining room to an open-air bistro café, and coffee and wine bars.
Info: 707-345-1480