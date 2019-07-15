{{featured_button_text}}
An outdoor area at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.

An artist image of an outdoor area at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue. Currently under construction, it will be home to 173 new residences.

 Submitted image

The Watermark at Napa Valley has opened its leasing gallery at 2999 Solano Ave.

The senior living community — under construction at 4055 Solano Ave. — is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. It is located on grounds adjacent to Justin-Siena High School.

The community will provide 173 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.

“Floor-to-ceiling windows will bring in abundant natural light and offer mountain vistas,” said a news release. Other amenities include a wellness and fitness center with a movement studio, a full-service salon and spa, an art space and gallery, a theater, computer and technology center, a concierge and more.

Dining options will include a restaurant-style fine dining room to an open-air bistro café, and coffee and wine bars.

Info: 707-345-1480

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags