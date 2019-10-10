Watermark senior living to host open house Oct. 15 and 17
Area residents are invited to obtain more information and get a “sneak peek” at The Watermark at Napa Valley during open houses being held 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., Oct. 15 and 17 at its leasing gallery, 2999 Solano Ave., Suite A. Admission is free; refreshments created by local eateries will be offered throughout the day. RSVPs are requested to 707-345-1480. The Watermark at Napa Valley, a luxury senior living community, is scheduled to open in Napa in the summer of 2020. It is developed and operated by Tucson, Arizona-based Watermark Retirement Communities.