{{featured_button_text}}
Inside the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.

Illustration of a communal room in the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue, currently under construction.

 Submitted image

Watermark senior living to host open house Oct. 15 and 17

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Area residents are invited to obtain more information and get a “sneak peek” at The Watermark at Napa Valley during open houses being held 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., Oct. 15 and 17 at its leasing gallery, 2999 Solano Ave., Suite A. Admission is free; refreshments created by local eateries will be offered throughout the day. RSVPs are requested to 707-345-1480. The Watermark at Napa Valley, a luxury senior living community, is scheduled to open in Napa in the summer of 2020. It is developed and operated by Tucson, Arizona-based Watermark Retirement Communities.

0
0
0
0
0