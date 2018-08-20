The board of directors of the American Red Cross of the California Northwest Chapter held its annual meeting in June and elected six new members to the board, including Nate Weis of Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars.
“We are wrapping up an extraordinary year," said Jeff Baumgartner, executive director of the America Red Cross California Northwest Chapter. "More than 4,000 volunteers stepped up for 118 local disaster responses. They helped more than 3,200 local families facing disasters large and small; installed almost 500 smoke alarms to make families safer; taught lifesaving skills like first aid, CPR and AED to more than 9,500 residents; and assisted more than 300 members of the armed forces."
Info: redcross.org/calnw