Wells Fargo & Company announced a $400,000 donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation to aid in the state’s wildfire relief efforts as well as accommodations for affected customers, team members and more.
The $400,000 donation will be split between local nonprofits in Northern California and Southern California. Specifically, $300,000 will go to local organizations in support of relief efforts for the Kincade Wildfire and $100,000 will go to local organizations for Getty Wildfire assistance.
Customers who wish to contribute to the American Red Cross for relief efforts may do so by making donations through Wells Fargo ATMs in California through Nov. 12 or donating through Zelle in Wells Fargo online or Wells Fargo mobile.
Info: wellsfargo.com/zelledonation, 800-219-9739