{{featured_button_text}}
Wells Fargo sign and logo

Wells Fargo

 Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company announced a $400,000 donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation to aid in the state’s wildfire relief efforts as well as accommodations for affected customers, team members and more. 

The $400,000 donation will be split between local nonprofits in Northern California and Southern California. Specifically, $300,000 will go to local organizations in support of relief efforts for the Kincade Wildfire and $100,000 will go to local organizations for Getty Wildfire assistance.

Customers who wish to contribute to the American Red Cross for relief efforts may do so by making donations through Wells Fargo ATMs in California through Nov. 12 or donating through Zelle in Wells Fargo online or Wells Fargo mobile.

Info: wellsfargo.com/zelledonation, 800-219-9739

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.