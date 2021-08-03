 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: West joins Napa Wealth Management in Napa

Tonya West, CFP has joined Napa Wealth Management as an Advisor Associate in Napa, said a news release. 

West brings over a decade of experience in the financial services industry to our team and the last three as a Certified Financial Planner, said the release.

She will be working in the financial planning arena and servicing and advising clients.

West began working in the financial services industry in 2009 as an assistant to advisors. In 2019 she earned her Certified Financial Planner (CFP) credential and began advising clients. 

West spent four years in the U.S. Navy in Washington DC with top secret clearance for the Navy Cryptologic Intelligence Headquarters. West has a degree in Economics from the University of Utah.

Napa Wealth Management is located at 1836 Second St. in Napa. 

Info: 707-252-1343

