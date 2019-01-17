Tonya West has joined Waddell & Reed as a financial adviser in the Napa area.
West will assist individuals, families and businesses with a broad array of financial needs, including developing customized financial plans, recommending long-term investment strategies and offering comprehensive brokerage services, said a news release.
Prior to joining Waddell & Reed, West was a representative with Blue Shield of California, where she worked for five years. West earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Utah. West also has worked for Principal Financial Group and UC Davis.
“I love my neighbors by providing the education, products and services to secure their financial futures," said West.
West will host an open house at her new business office on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The office is located at 600 Trancas St., Suite 200 in Napa.
RSVP by Jan. 30 at 707-346-3034 or twest01@wradvisors.com.