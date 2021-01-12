Biz buzz: ﻿Whitehouse named 2020 'accounting influencer'

Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP (BDCo) an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, announced that Geni Whitehouse, the firm’s “Countess of Communication” has been recognized by Accounting Today as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting."

The publication had this to say about her impact on the accounting profession: “Conservative by nature, the accounting profession is cautious and slow to adopt new ideas, but if anyone can make them comfortable with the need to move up to advisory services, it’s Whitehouse, whose personal story and presentation style (and basset hounds) are helping lead accountants to get more out of their work for their clients, and themselves.”