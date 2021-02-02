Biz Buzz: Whittemore joins Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office

Morgan Stanley announced that John Heath Whittemore has joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa, at 700 Main St. as a Financial Advisor, Senior Vice President.

Formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors for 15 years, Whittemore is a native of Napa. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University California Berkeley. Heath is a veteran Financial Advisor that has been assisting clients with their financial goals and objectives for the last 30 years. Denise Cary, Senior Registered Associate, will also be joining Whittemore in the Napa Office.

