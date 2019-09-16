{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Wilcox

Jennifer Wilcox 

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, the  Bay Area real estate brokerage, announced Jennifer Wilcox has joined its Wine Country Region team of real estate agents as a sales associate.

Wilcox combines her real estate expertise with 12 years of executive technology sales and online marketing, said a news release. Wilcox is based out of the brokerage’s Wine Country downtown office at 1435 First Street in Napa. Info: 415-419-1390, goldengatesir.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty also announced Sally Vaziri has joined its Wine Country Region team of real estate agents as a sales associate. Vaziri is also based out of the brokerage’s Wine Country downtown office at 1435 First St. in Napa. Info: 707-738-9403, goldengatesir.com.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0