The Oxbow School has named Michael Williamson as the school's second head of school.
After 20 years as the founding director and head of school, Stephen Thomas retired in June 2018.
Williamson "brings a wealth of experience in school leadership, arts education and student-centered pedagogy to this role," said a news release.
He joins Oxbow after 27 years at Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia.
Williamson graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Yale and an M.F.A. in painting from Bard College’s Milton Avery Graduate School of Fine Arts in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.
Williamson is a practicing artist and has exhibited his work throughout Pennsylvania and New York.
Co-founded by Margrit and Robert Mondavi and Ann Hatch in 1999, The Oxbow School is a residential semester program in Napa focusing on studio artmaking and interdisciplinary humanities.
Info: 707-255-6000