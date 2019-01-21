Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Christine Wilson has joined its Napa office as a sales associate.
Christine Wilson is a California native. She grew up on the family ranch located in the Sierra Foothills and graduated with honors from Saint Mary’s College of California with a degree in Law Studies. She also holds an American Bar Approved Paralegal Certificate from Saint Mary’s College.
Wilson has 13 years of legal experience ranging from estate planning, trust and probate law, to real estate law and land use, said a news release.
Info: 707-339-9255