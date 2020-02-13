Wine Market Council, a source of data-driven wine consumer insights, named Dale Stratton as its new president and announced a strategic new partnership for 2020 research endeavors, said a news release.
“This is an incredibly exciting time for Wine Market Council. The slate of research projects scheduled for the coming years will provide our members with consumer insights that will shape their strategic goals and make a real difference in the marketplace,” said Stratton.
A long-time member of the Wine Market Council board of directors, Stratton served as board chair from 2015 to 2017. He replaces outgoing president Steve Burns.
Stratton brings more than 35 years of alcohol beverage industry experience to his new role. Most recently an independent consultant, he was formerly vice president, commercial insights at Constellation Brands, and also spent 22 years at E&J Gallo, leading distributor management, account management and strategic insights.
Also new this year, Wine Market Council will collaborate for the first time with consumer data analytics company Nielsen Global Connect to collaborate on a far-reaching Wine & Wellness study. Collectively, this comprehensive survey will chart wine consumption habits of U.S. consumers at the intersection of health and wellness, said the release.
Info: WineMarketCouncil.com