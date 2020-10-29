Biz buzz: Wine Spectator announces new executive editor

Thomas Matthews is stepping down as executive editor of Wine Spectator.

Jeffery Lindenmuth, executive editor of sibling publication Whisky Advocate, will assume the role. The transition will take place at the end of 2020, announced Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of both magazines.

Lindenmuth joined M. Shanken Communications in 2000 as a contributing editor on wine and spirits at Food Arts magazine, a lifestyle trade publication for chefs and other food professionals. In 2016, he was named executive editor of Whisky Advocate.

“Tom has been an integral part of the company for over 30 years and a true partner in so many ways. His contributions to the success of Wine Spectator cannot be overstated,” said Shanken. “Fortunately, he has agreed to continue in an advisory role, heading up our annual New York Wine Experience program as well as other special projects.”

Matthews joined Wine Spectator in 1988, working in London and then the New York offices.

