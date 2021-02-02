Biz Buzz: Winegar named top producer

Christina Winegar, Realtor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, has achieved Top Producer status for 2020, said a news release.

Winegar has been in the real estate industry for more than 27 years.

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.