Biz Buzz: Winegar named top producer

Biz Buzz: Winegar named top producer

Christina Winegar, Realtor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, has achieved Top Producer status for 2020, said a news release. 

Winegar has been in the real estate industry for more than 27 years.

Info: 707-815-9800, NapaHomes@msn.com

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

