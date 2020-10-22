Biz buzz: Wineshipping leads $70k wildfire relief fundraiser

Wineshipping, an alcohol fulfillment and logistics company, announced that it has raised $70,000, well over its previously announced $50,000 wildfire relief fundraiser goal.

Since its founding in 1998, Wineshipping has supported local programs that support wine country communities, said a news release.

This year, Wineshipping has significantly expanded the scope of these efforts.

“This has raised the stakes for our industry and has made clear the importance of checking in with and supporting our communities,” says Wineshipping CEO Eric Lewis. “Our focus is 100% on them.”

Proceeds will be split between the Wildfire Relief Funds of the California Community Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation, for both the immediate response and helping communities recover and rebuild. This partnership reflects a unified commitment for a stronger and more resilient Wine Country, the release said.

“With COVID shuttering the tourism industry and the onslaught of fires, Wine Country is hurting,” said Fritz Maier, Wineshipping’s Chief Human Resources Officer.