Napa Valley-based Wineshipping, LLC and Kennewick, Washington-based Vintners Logistics LLC have announced a joint venture to be known as Vintners Direct.
Based out of Vintners Logistics’ warehouse in Kennewick, in Washington wine country, Vintners Direct will provide Washington wineries greater access to national and local direct-to-consumer fulfillment services. Vintners Direct will begin taking customer direct-to-consumer fulfillment orders April 1.
“The Vintners Direct joint venture is a win/win for both parties’ customer bases,” said Eric Lewis, Wineshipping, LLC’s CEO.