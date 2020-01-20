{{featured_button_text}}
Wineshipping, LLC, which offers direct-to-consumer fulfillment solutions, appointed Eric Lewis to chief executive officer.

Lewis comes to the position with extensive logistics, supply chain, e-commerce and operations management experience, including roles at Amazon and Google Express. 

“Eric is the ideal leader as we embark on Wineshipping, LLC’s next phase of consumer-centric development,” said Charlie Baxter, chairman of the board. 

Most recently, Lewis was senior vice president of global operations at the mattress start-up Casper. Prior to that, he served as head of regional operations for Google’s West Coast division of Google Express.

“Wineshipping, LLC is poised for success as the company looks at scaling with new geographies, technologies, customer analytics and product services,” said Lewis.

