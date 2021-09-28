 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Wingstop restaurant coming to Napa

Wingstop

According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.

The application, filed on Sept. 21, noted that the restaurant could open at 110 Soscol Ave. That's the site of the former Mighty Quinn smoke shop and retail store. It was also once a gas station. 

The Wingstop application asked for design review of the potential eatery.

The closest other Napa County Wingstop is in American Canyon at 5075 Main St., Suite 124 B. 

