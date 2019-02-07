Small businesses in Napa now have a new access point for no-cost services to help start or grow their business.
In partnership with the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay, the Napa Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will have a business adviser available every Monday at the Workforce Alliance office to answer any questions business owners have about growing and maintaining a healthy business.
Workforce representatives are available in the First Street location every day to help local businesses hire and/or train qualified workers.
With its main offices located at the Napa Valley College, the SBDC is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising and low-cost workshops, in English and Spanish, to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment.
Both the SBDC and the Workforce Alliance are part of the Northern California SBDC network, and work hands-on with entrepreneurs and business owners to address challenges, seize opportunities and help them make money.
The Workforce Alliance of the North Bay (WANB) offices are located at 1546 First St. on the second floor.
An SBDC business representative will be available Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
To meet with a WANB representative, call 707-699-1969. To meet with an SBDC Business Advisor, call 707-256-7250.