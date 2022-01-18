 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Wunderlich named district manager for Corcoran Global Living Napa County.

Chris Wunderlich has been named district manager for Corcoran Global Living Napa County. 

He previously worked as assistant manager at the business. 

Born and raised in Napa, Wunderlich has been a realtor since 2008 and has served as president of the North Bay Association of Realtors.

“This is an exciting achievement for me, and I am thrilled to accept new responsibilities,” said Wunderlich. 

Info: (707) 529-0987, chris.wunderlich@corcorangl.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Todd Spanier — Master mushroom hunter Video by Tim Carl
Chris Wunderlich

Chris Wunderlich

 Tyler O'Neill

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Biz buzz

Biz buzz: The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has named Shawn Casey-White as executive director. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Shoppers bemoan empty supermarket shelves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News