Try 3 months for $3
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce will announce its 2019 Business & Community Awards at the Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on May 2, at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.

Award winners were nominated by Yountville Chamber of Commerce Members and chosen by the Yountville Chamber Board of Directors.

The 2019 winners are:

Business of the Year: Kelly’s Filling Station and Wine Shop

Business Leader of the Year: Dr. Boyd Dennington, Yountville Dental

Employee of the Year: Stephanie Leavitt, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bardessono and Hotel Yountville

Citizen of the Year: Kimberly Cook, Yountville Art Walk Co-Creator, Chair, Zoning & Design Review Board for the Town of Yountville

Volunteer of the Year: Carol Thistlethwaite, Yountville Welcome Center Volunteer

Special Recognition: Be Kind Napa, presented by Alaina’s Voice Foundation

Info: web.yountville.com/events, 707-944-0904

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0