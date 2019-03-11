The Yountville Chamber of Commerce will announce its 2019 Business & Community Awards at the Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on May 2, at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
Award winners were nominated by Yountville Chamber of Commerce Members and chosen by the Yountville Chamber Board of Directors.
The 2019 winners are:
Business of the Year: Kelly’s Filling Station and Wine Shop
Business Leader of the Year: Dr. Boyd Dennington, Yountville Dental
Employee of the Year: Stephanie Leavitt, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bardessono and Hotel Yountville
Citizen of the Year: Kimberly Cook, Yountville Art Walk Co-Creator, Chair, Zoning & Design Review Board for the Town of Yountville
Volunteer of the Year: Carol Thistlethwaite, Yountville Welcome Center Volunteer
Special Recognition: Be Kind Napa, presented by Alaina’s Voice Foundation
Info: web.yountville.com/events, 707-944-0904