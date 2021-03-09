 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces business & community awards

Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces business & community awards

{{featured_button_text}}

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 Business & Community Awards.

The 2021 Business & Community Award winners will be celebrated at the virtual Fourth Annual Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony, Wed., May 5 from 12 to 1 p.m. via YouTube.

Award winners were nominated by Yountville Chamber of Commerce Members and chosen by the Yountville Chamber board of directors. The 2021 winners are:

Employee of the Year:

All employees in Yountville

Business of the Year:

Partners 2 Media

Citizens of the Year:

Carol & Tom Shirmang

Business Leader of the Year:

Thomas Keller Restaurant Group

Volunteer of the Year:

Rob Stout

Partner of the Year:

Town of Yountville

New Business of the Year:

Heron House

“We are proud to recognize our Business & Community Award Winners for their dedication to Yountville and the Napa Valley community,” stated Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.

Info: yountvillechamber.com/membership-jubilee/ or 707-944-0904.

WATCH NOW: BABY GIRAFFE BORN AT SAFARI WEST NEAR CALISTOGA

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THIS NEW BABY GIRAFFE AT SAFARI WEST

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

nvr-bizbuzz-stockart12.jpg
Kelly Doren

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News