Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality job fair April 22

Dr. Pope earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine followed by an anesthesiology residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He went on to receive a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in pain management in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology. Dr. Pope has more than a decade of experience serving Sonoma and Lake Counties at Evolve Restorative Center.

“We are excited to partner with Adventist Health to bring pain management services to the community,” said Pope.

Dr. Pope is accepting new patients. His office is located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250 in Napa.

Redwood Credit Union celebrates Credit Union Youth Month with giveaways and contests

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is celebrating Credit Union Youth Month in April with giveaways and two contests that promote good savings habits for children and teenagers, said a news release.