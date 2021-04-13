Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality job fair April 22

Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality hospitality
job fair set for April 22
The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and By-Appointment Networking Group (BANG) Napa Valley announces a Hospitality Virtual Winery Job Fair on Thursday, April 22, beginning at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom.
The Virtual Hospitality Job Fair will bring together Napa Valley wineries, restaurants, and hotels with immediate openings and potential employees currently looking for work. Available positions range from barbacks/bussers to private wine hosts and VIP concierge services.
Participating businesses so far include Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Carneros Resort, Chandon Napa Valley, Gallo Wine Brands, Hotel Yountville, Senza Hotel, Silverado Vineyards, and more.
For those interested in participating as a business or as a job seeker, please register at https://bit.ly/39t6MsH.
Anyone seeking employment can register to attend, and businesses wishing to participate must be a member of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce or BANG Napa Valley.
Info: jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.
Sotheby’s International Realty expands in Napa Valley
Sotheby’s International Realty announced the opening of a new brokerage in Napa Valley. The Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country—St. Helena Brokerage will be located at 1229 Adams St. in downtown St. Helena and will serve all of Napa Valley.
Sotheby’s International Realty Wine Country Offices will maintain its presence throughout Sonoma wine country, served by three offices in the area, said a news release.
“We are delighted to expand our presence in the extremely desirable Napa Valley,” said Jonathan Soh, vice president and brokerage manager.
Visit sothebysrealty.com for more information.
Adventist Health St. Helena partners with Evolve Restorative Center in Napa
Adventist Health St. Helena has partnered with Evolve Restorative Center “to bring the latest pain management advancements and minimally invasive treatments to the Napa Valley,” said a news release.
“Regarded as an influential key opinion leader in the field of pain medicine, Jason Pope, MD, DABPM, FIPP will lead the pain management practice and is now seeing patients at the Adventist Health Physician’s Network medical office in Napa,” said the release.
Dr. Pope earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine followed by an anesthesiology residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He went on to receive a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in pain management in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology. Dr. Pope has more than a decade of experience serving Sonoma and Lake Counties at Evolve Restorative Center.
“We are excited to partner with Adventist Health to bring pain management services to the community,” said Pope.
Dr. Pope is accepting new patients. His office is located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250 in Napa.
Info: 707-253-1135, AdventistHealth.org/JPope.
Redwood Credit Union celebrates Credit Union Youth Month with giveaways and contests
Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is celebrating Credit Union Youth Month in April with giveaways and two contests that promote good savings habits for children and teenagers, said a news release.
Initiated by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), credit unions all over the United States are focused on the youngest members during the month of April with a dinosaur theme: Be a credit union saver and your savings will never go extinct.
Jr. Rangers (RCU members ages 12 and under) are invited to participate in a coloring contest that features RCU’s mascot, Reddy the Redwood. Twenty-five winners will be selected to receive $100.
Jr. Partners (RCU members ages 13-17) are invited to show how they imagine their futures through song, dance, video, drawing, essay, or another creative way. Five winners will be selected to receive $250.
Credit Union Youth Month contest rules and a downloadable coloring sheet are available at redwoodcu.org/youth.