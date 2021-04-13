Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality job fair April 22

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and By-Appointment Networking Group (BANG) Napa Valley announces a Hospitality Virtual Winery Job Fair on Thursday, April 22, beginning at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom.

The Virtual Hospitality Job Fair will bring together Napa Valley wineries, restaurants, and hotels with immediate openings and potential employees currently looking for work. Available positions range from barbacks/bussers to private wine hosts and VIP concierge services.

Participating businesses so far include Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Carneros Resort, Chandon Napa Valley, Gallo Wine Brands, Hotel Yountville, Senza Hotel, Silverado Vineyards, and more.

For those interested in participating as a business or as a job seeker, please register at https://bit.ly/39t6MsH.

Anyone seeking employment can register to attend, and businesses wishing to participate must be a member of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce or BANG Napa Valley.