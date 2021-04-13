 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality job fair April 22

Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce presents 2021 virtual hospitality job fair April 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and By-Appointment Networking Group (BANG) Napa Valley announces a Hospitality Virtual Winery Job Fair on Thursday, April 22, beginning at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

The Virtual Hospitality Job Fair will bring together Napa Valley wineries, restaurants, and hotels with immediate openings and potential employees currently looking for work. Available positions range from barbacks/bussers to private wine hosts and VIP concierge services.

Participating businesses so far include Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Carneros Resort, Chandon Napa Valley, Gallo Wine Brands, Hotel Yountville, Senza Hotel, Silverado Vineyards, and more.

For those interested in participating as a business or as a job seeker, please register at https://bit.ly/39t6MsH.

Anyone seeking employment can register to attend, and businesses wishing to participate must be a member of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce or BANG Napa Valley.

Info: jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.

Take a tour around Napa's historic Spencer House, located at 705 Seminary St. The house, divided into four units, was listed for sale for more than $1.5 million and is now in escrow. It was built back in 1888.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harrods MD: Recovery to 2019 Levels 'Will Take Years'

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News