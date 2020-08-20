Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber offers free series for job seekers

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the By-Appointment-Networking-Group Napa Valley and CRP Wine Trade Solutions, announces a free webinar series focusing on skills for job seekers.
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 10, the webinar series will run weekly for three weeks. The three part series will culminate with a virtual job fair on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Webinars will include: Building Your Brand on Linkedin, Building Your Resumé and Virtual Interview Skills.
“After the success of our first virtual job fair in July we recognized the need to help applicants better prepare for job seeking in a virtual world”, said Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce.
Christopher Pappe, founder of CRP Wine Trade Solutions said, “Now more than ever, it is essential for wineries to hire and retain top talent from within and from outside our industry.”
Registration links: https://forms.gle/82tynV7eu9nLsVX39, https://forms.gle/RxAk5K59v2sYd3mA7 and https://forms.gle/bvAox8izp5D12WWy7.
Info: 707-944-4464, jessica@yountville.com
