Biz buzz: Yountville Chamber offers free series for job seekers

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the By-Appointment-Networking-Group Napa Valley and CRP Wine Trade Solutions, announces a free webinar series focusing on skills for job seekers.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 10, the webinar series will run weekly for three weeks. The three part series will culminate with a virtual job fair on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Webinars will include: Building Your Brand on Linkedin, Building Your Resumé and Virtual Interview Skills.

“After the success of our first virtual job fair in July we recognized the need to help applicants better prepare for job seeking in a virtual world”, said Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce.