Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, was among the 28 chamber executives to recently graduate from Academy, a professional development program presented by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE), said a news release.
Academy is an interactive training program on chamber management essentials designed for chamber executives and staff professionals.
During the three-year Academy program, graduates participated in 18 three-hour classes and successfully completed additional independent study outside of the classroom.