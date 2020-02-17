{{featured_button_text}}

Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, was among the 28 chamber executives to recently graduate from Academy, a professional development program presented by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE), said a news release. 

Academy is an interactive training program on chamber management essentials designed for chamber executives and staff professionals.

During the three-year Academy program, graduates participated in 18 three-hour classes and successfully completed additional independent study outside of the classroom.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.