Biz buzz: Yountville hosts job fair Feb. 22

The Napa Valley Chamber Coalition and Work Force Alliance of the North Bay will host a job fair Tuesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chandon, located at 1 California Drive in Yountville.
Free internet will be provided for all businesses and applicants attending the job fair. Free transportation is being provided for the day by Napa Valley Transportation Authority along the entire route of the Vine Bus System.
In addition, the job fair will also be available virtually via Premiere Virtual. The Premiere Virtual job fair will open two weeks earlier on Tuesday, February 8, where applicants will be able to view jobs, post resumes, and contact employers to set up day of interviews at the job fair. The Premiere Virtual job fair will stay open for one week after the job fair to allow applicants to go back and review potential jobs.
To sign up visit: tinyurl.com/25mkrk6s
Info: jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.
